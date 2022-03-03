Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts governor's redistricting maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday adopted “least change” legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that largely preserves the current district lines that give Republicans majorities.
That means that Republicans will remain in the majority as they have been for the past decade. But the maps adopted by the court were not as favorable to the GOP as other alternatives submitted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and conservatives that the court rejected.