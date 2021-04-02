Wisconsin agency suspends burn permits amid dry conditions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suspended burning permits Friday in dozens of counties and mobilized firefighters as the state heads into an unseasonably warm and dry weekend.

The department suspended permits in 43 counties where it regulates burning, including most of the counties in the state’s northern third. Municipalities regulate burning in the remaining 29 counties. People in those counties should check with their local fire officials about whether permits remain valid, DNR Fire Suppression Specialist Catherine Koele said during a news conference.