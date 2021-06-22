Wisconsin bill would tie PFAS grants to lawsuit immunity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly planned to vote Tuesday on a bill that would create a new $10 million grant program to help communities clean up contamination from “forever chemicals” known as PFAS but would ban them from suing those responsible for the pollution.

The Republican-backed measure has the support of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state's largest business lobbying group that represents manufacturers and other corporations. The group's lobbyist, Scott Manley, said in written testimony supporting the proposal at a hearing earlier this month that it would help address the harm caused by PFAS while protecting businesses and local governments from “costly and frivolous lawsuits.”