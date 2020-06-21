Wisconsin confirms 280 new virus cases; total nears 25,000

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday confirmed 280 new cases of the coronavirus, down about 100 in the last day.

The update puts the total of positive COVID-19 tests in the state at more than 24,800. No new deaths were reported, following Saturday's confirmation of 14 deaths, the most in one day since June 9. The state's death toll stands at 744.

Officials reported the completion of 6,051 test results, the fewest in the last 14 days.

Wisconsin’s largest increase in cases in the last two weeks was Thursday, when 422 new positive tests were reported.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.