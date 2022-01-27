Wisconsin court OKs lawyers for lawmakers before lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday that state lawmakers can hire private attorneys at taxpayer expense even before a lawsuit has been filed, an expansion of what had been done under current law.
The 4-3 ruling came in a case that challenged Republican legislative leaders hiring attorneys last year to handle lawsuits over redistricting before one had been filed. A Dane County circuit court judge blocked the hiring, but the Supreme Court stayed that ruling while it considered the case.