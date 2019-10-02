Wisconsin governor ‘resents’ comments by Trump ag secretary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he “resents” that President Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary suggested small dairy farms need to get bigger in order to survive.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue made the comment on Tuesday while visiting the World Dairy Expo in Madison. Perdue said, "In America, the big get bigger and the small go out.”

Evers says Perdue “kind of put the pox on small farming in the state, small dairy farming in particular.”

Evers reacted to Perdue after his own visit to the World Dairy Expo.

Evers says small dairy farms should be supported rather than told to get larger. He says, “I frankly resent that the department of ag secretary for the federal government came in and kind of lambasted them.”