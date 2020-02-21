Wisconsin legislator announces retirement after three terms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Debra Kolste announced Thursday she will not seek re-election this fall.

Kolste, a Democrat from Janesville, made the announcement on the Assembly floor on its last day of its two-year session. She gave a short speech saying she wants to spend more time helping her family. She didn't elaborate.

Kolste was first elected to the Assembly in 2012 and took office in January 2013. She has served three terms, all in the minority.

She served on the Assembly's health, agriculture, mental health, transportation and Medicaid reform committees this past session. She also was a member of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' suicide prevention task force.

Republican Rep. Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, also told his colleagues farewell. He's running for state Senate this fall against Democratic incumbent Patty Schachtner.