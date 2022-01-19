Wisconsin man accused of fatal shooting arrested in Iowa Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 1:49 p.m.
1 of5 Waterloo police tactical officers arrive at the scene of a standoff in in Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hourslong standoff in northeastern Iowa. (Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP) Jeff Reinitz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Waterloo police tactical officers arrive at the scene of a standoff in in Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hourslong standoff in northeastern Iowa. (Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP) Jeff Reinitz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Waterloo police tactical officers arrive at the scene of a standoff in in Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hourslong standoff in northeastern Iowa. (Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP) Jeff Reinitz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hourslong standoff in northeastern Iowa.
Simone Hughes, 47, of Milwaukee, was arrested Wednesday morning at a Waterloo, Iowa, home after he held officers at bay for eight hours in sub-zero temperatures, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.