Wisconsin man caught with loaded gun at Milwaukee airport

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration said officials stopped a Wisconsin man with a loaded gun Tuesday while going through a checkpoint at Mitchell International Airport.

The TSA said its officers saw the .38-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets when the man removed his coat and placed it on a conveyor belt to walk through a X-ray machine.

The man, a Mequon resident whose name was not released, told security he didn't know he was carrying a loaded gun because he thought it was in a different jacket.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department sent deputies to confiscate the man's gun and to question him. He was given a citation on state weapon charges.

The TSA said this is the first gun that's been caught this year at Milwaukee's airport. Last year, security spotted 16 firearms and 11 in 2018.