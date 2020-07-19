Wisconsin reports 830 newly confirmed COVID cases, 1 death

Wisconsin health officials report 830 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 42,315 since the pandemic began.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the positive cases make up 10.3% of the 8,089 tests processed since Saturday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the daily positivity rate fell below 3% during the first half of June but increased recently.

Sunday's positivity rate is the highest percentage of tests to come back positive in the past two weeks. The second highest day recently was 10.1% on July 12.

On Saturday, Wisconsin health officials reported the most ever cases in a single day at 978.

One more COVID-19 death was reported Sunday, raising Wisconsin’s death toll to 844.

There were 339 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with known cases of the virus Sunday. Of those, 99 were in intensive care.

An additional 139 hospital patients were awaiting coronavirus test results, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.