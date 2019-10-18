Wisconsin special election for Congress will be May 12

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is setting May 12 as the date of a special election for northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District to replace former Republican Rep. Sean Duffy . The primary will be Feb. 18.

Evers opted against setting the general election on April 7, the same day as a state Supreme Court election. Democrats feared holding the special election then in the heavily Republican district would drive up GOP turnout and help the conservative incumbent Supreme Court justice.

The move announced Friday comes after Evers originally called for the election to be Jan. 27, with a primary on Dec. 30.

But Evers had to reverse himself after being told by the U.S. Department of Justice that the initial dates violated federal law because there wasn't enough time between the primary and general election to get ballots to overseas and military voters.