Wisconsin unemployment rate increases to 3%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's unemployment rate is up for the second month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate for July was 3%. That is up from 2.9% in June after it spent two months matching a record low of 2.8%.

The rate is the same as it was in July 2018.

Wisconsin's rate remains below the national average of 3.7%, which held steady between June and July.

Wisconsin lost 100 private sector jobs between June and July. The state was still up 14,600 private sector jobs over the same point last year.