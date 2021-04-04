With NY proms canceled, WV group receives hundreds of gowns

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — If your vocabulary for colors is limited to the primaries — to simply red, yellow or blue — you’ll have a hard time describing the hundreds of elegant gowns that were trucked in from New York to Sissonville on a dreary, overcast day this week.
“Oh, that one’s pretty,” called a volunteer, on hand to help transfer the sequins and sparkles, the satin, chiffon, organza and crepe to Ronda’s Closet at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. The program provides free prom dresses to girls who need them — and even has a selection of shoes to complete the look.