With Warren's rise, Biden faces Dems' anxiety about 2020 bid

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 2019 Democratic women's leadership forum, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 2019 Democratic women's leadership forum, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close With Warren's rise, Biden faces Dems' anxiety about 2020 bid 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is confronting growing anxiety among would-be allies in the Democratic establishment about his ability to win the presidential nomination.

This follows underwhelming debate performances, lagging fundraising and withering attacks from rivals in his own party and from President Donald Trump .

Some donors worry Biden isn't raising the money he'll need to stave off Elizabeth Warren's advances in polls and fundraising.

Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor and top Democratic fundraiser, warns that Biden's bank account is better suited for a city council race than a presidential election. And in New Hampshire, state House Speaker Steve Shurtleff is leaning toward backing Biden, but says "people wish he'd be a little more forceful."

Biden had $9 million in the bank at the end of September compared to Warren's $25.7 million.