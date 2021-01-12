With moratorium over, N. Carolina towns OK LGBT protections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The first North Carolina municipalities are acting to expand LGBT rights again a month since the expiration of a moratorium on nondiscrimination ordinances agreed to years ago as a compromise to do away with the state's “bathroom bill.”
The governing board of Hillsborough, a town of 7,000 about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh, voted unanimously this week to approve new protections for people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and other differences.