With no hearing, Shelton residents can email budget comments

SHELTON — Although there will be no public hearing on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, residents can still make their opinions heard.

Mayor Mark Lauretti presented his budget on April 21. The plan is now with the Board of Apportionment and Taxation before the Board of Aldermen gives final adoption. To mitigate spread of the pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont established social distancing rules that prevent gatherings such as budget public hearings. Deliberations are being done via teleconferencing.

Residents can submit comments via email to boaclerk@cityofshelton.org. Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr. said residents can email comments through May 28. The comments will be posted online as well. Residents can view Lauretti’s budget here.

Lauretti has proposed a budget of $128,182,039, a $610,565 increase from the present year’s budget, which maintains the 22.42 mill rate.

“There will not be any increases in budgets,” said Lauretti at the presentation before a joint meeting of the Board of A&T and Board of Aldermen April 21. “I am presenting a budget designed to maintain current levels of city services and without causing a major adverse financial impact on our citizens’ households.”

Lauretti’s plan drops the anticipated tax collection rate to 98 percent and reduces the revenue estimate on motor vehicles by $200,000 creating what he called a “significant drop in cash” which will “certainly impact the ability to pay bills for vital services.”

Before Lauretti’s budget presentation, the Board of Aldermen approved the new budget calendar, which does not include a public hearing as in years past. The Board of A&T must submit a recommended budget to the Board of Aldermen by June 1. The aldermen will complete their review by June 14, with a budget adoption no later than June 30.