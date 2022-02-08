With proposed legislation, Uganda tries to mandate vaccines RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 7:48 a.m.
1 of12 Ugandans receive Pfizer coronavirus vaccinations at the Kiswa Health Centre III in the Bugolobi neighborhood of Kampala, Uganda Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Ugandan authorities are seeking to legally mandate vaccines to inoculate more people against COVID-19, with a proposed bill calling for a six-month jail term for failure to comply with vaccination requirements, but the draft legislation is subject to changes as it faces scrutiny by a parliamentary health committee. Hajarah Nalwadda/AP Show More Show Less
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities are seeking to legally mandate vaccines in draft legislation aimed at boosting the East African country's drive to inoculate more people against COVID-19.
The proposed bill, which is subject to changes as it faces scrutiny by a parliamentary health committee, calls for a six-month jail term for failure to comply with vaccination requirements during disease outbreaks.
