Witness describes terror at deadly Florida Pride parade KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 4:40 p.m.
1 of6 Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people injuring them during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. (Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Chris Day/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., is comforted after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., Saturday, June 19, 2021. A driver has slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people. Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the parade was canceled due to a “tragic event.” (Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Chris Day/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., makes a call after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., Saturday, June 19, 2021. A driver has slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people. (Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Chris Day/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. (Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Chris Day/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Pride parade route glowed with rainbow colors and Mardi Gras beads, some crowd-goers waved flags in anticipation of what was supposed to be a celebration of life and love, more meaningful than ever post-pandemic in this tight-knit South Florida gay community.
But it quickly turned into terror Saturday night, as gleeful cheers were drowned by the sounds of sirens and crying children.