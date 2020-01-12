Wizards waive Miles, sign Pasecniks as Beal returns

Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks (18) looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. less Washington Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks (18) looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP Photo: John Raoux, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wizards waive Miles, sign Pasecniks as Beal returns 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards waived guard C.J. Miles and signed two-way player Anzejs Pasecniks to a multiyear contract before Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz.

The Wizards's leading scorer, Bradley Beal, also returned after missing five games with soreness in his lower right leg. The Jazz's leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, was out with an illness.

Miles had not played since late November after having surgery on his left wrist. He was averaging 6.4 points and 16 minutes per game.

Pasecniks has averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds since signing a two-way contract with Washington on Dec. 18. The Wizards also inked Johnathan Williams to a two-way deal.

Beal was in the starting lineup for the first time since New Year's Day for Washington, which also welcomed center Thomas Bryant back after he missed 20 games with a foot injury.

Mitchell sat out his first game of the season after playing through illness on Friday. The result was a season-low four points — his first total below double figures — on 2-of-9 shooting.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports