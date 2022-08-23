Woman accused in Atlanta shootings had ties to victims
ATLANTA (AP) — The woman accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Atlanta had ties to the condominium building and office where the shootings took place, according to authorities.
Raissa Kengne, 34, is also accused of holding a fourth person at gunpoint during the Monday shootings. Kengne is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a gun during a felony and one count of false imprisonment. She was denied bail Tuesday and remains jailed in Fulton County.