BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman faces a charge of abusing a corpse after the body of her mother was found at their home months after she died, police said.

The 54-year-old woman is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 6, 2022, following her arrest Nov. 18 in Bedford, WMUR-TV reported. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer and a number for her was disconnected.