JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a woman for drunken driving in a crash that killed another woman and her 6-month-old child.

WAPT-TV reports that 51-year-old Beth Ann White was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, according to interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler. WJTV reports that White was transferred to the Hinds County Detention Center, after being released from the hospital.