Woman charged in second NYC overdose death

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has been charged in another overdose death in New York City involving fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday that a revised indictment accuses Angelina Barini of supplying the fentanyl and other drugs that resulted in the death of an unidentified 60-year-old man on Aug. 5.

Barini pleaded not guilty last month to charges she also supplied fentanyl-laced drugs that caused the death of a second man in a motel room on July 11.

Court papers have linked her to two additional overdoses, including that of a chef at an upscale restaurant. The papers say Barini has told investigators she was working as a prostitute and giving drugs to clients.

Barini's lawyer didn't immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment.