RYAN, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors in eastern Iowa have charged a woman with first-degree murder in the shooting death earlier this week of her boyfriend.

Danielle Weiner, 33, of Ryan, is accused in the fatal shooting of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Law, Illinois, television station KWWL reported. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the Shady Acres Apartments in Ryan, where arriving sheriff's deputies found Hierrezuelo dead inside an apartment, Delaware County officials said.