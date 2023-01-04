Woman convicted of murder of child found buried in NJ yard

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of having killed her toddler son almost four years ago and telling police he had been kidnapped before his remains were found buried in the yard of her New Jersey home has been convicted of murder and other charges.

Prosecutors in Cumberland County say 28-year-old Nakira Griner of Bridgeton will face a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when she is sentenced next month. She was convicted by a jury Wednesday of first-degree murder, desecration of human remains, child endangerment, evidence tampering and false public alarm.