DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing her 3-year-old neighbor as he walked with an older sibling to a school bus stop has been charged with felonious assault, authorities said.

It's still not clear what prompted the attack, which occurred around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in Deerfield Township. Authorities said Xiaoyan Zhu, 46, ran from her home to the child's house and used a ceramic knife to stab him three times in his neck and back.