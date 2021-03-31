Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 8:13 a.m.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.
Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people.