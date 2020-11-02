Woman killed in crash at intersection in suburban St. Louis

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A 26-year-old woman died and three other people — including two children — were injured in a crash at a suburban St. Louis intersection, police there said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in Jennings, just north of St. Louis, when a car on Jennings Station Road ran a red light and hit another car driven by the 26-year-old woman, police said.

The woman was thrown from the car and died at the scene, investigators said, while a man and two children who were passengers in the woman’s car were taken to hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the car that ran the red light and a passenger in that car did not suffer any serious injuries.