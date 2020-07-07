Woman ordered to trial in murder of partner on camping trip

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial in the murder of her partner on a camping trip in a state park in Pennsylvania last month.

Jolie Harris, 40, of Broomall waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday on the criminal homicide charge in York County. Defense attorneys declined comment.

Harris is accused of having killed 37-year-old Lauren Gallagher during a camping trip in Gifford Pinchot State Park in Warrington Township in early June.

Police found an abandoned car at the park and a camper later reported finding a body under a blanket near his campsite. The camper reported that when he went to check for injuries, Harris, who was also under the blanket, unconvered her face and asked for help.

Police said Harris alleged that the two had been attacked, but her injuries were minimal and investigators found no evidence that anyone else had been at the campsite. A rock and a razor knife with what appeared to be blood on them were found in the area, authorities said.

Coroner Pam Gay has said the victim died of sharp-force trauma to the neck. Police said the defendant's phone was used to search for information about using antifreeze as a poison and about the location of the windpipe on the human body.