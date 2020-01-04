Woman outside car in Iowa hit, killed by another car

DE SOTO, Iowa (AP) — A person who was standing outside a car that had crashed into a guardrail in central Iowa died when another car hit her, the Iowa State Patrol has reported.

The incident happened early Saturday morning along I-80 near De Soto after a vehicle lost control due to slippery road conditions and hit a guardrail, television station KCCI reported. Investigators said a passenger in the car, Carmen Benitez, 51, was standing outside the wrecked vehicle when a second car hit her. Benitez died at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the second car was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, officials said.

The crash remained under investigation Saturday afternoon.