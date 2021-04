WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — The former admissions director at a Massachusetts nursing home has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $230,000 from a resident and spending the money on home repairs, vacations and other personal expenses, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Tuesday.

Christina Polcari, 54, of Belmont, pleaded guilty last week in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn to embezzlement, larceny and forgery charges.