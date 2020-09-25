Woman's death in southeast Kansas investigated as homicide

LONGTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a relative of 34-year-old Amy Lammon called 911 Thursday morning to report that she was dead. Deputies with the Elk County Sherriff's Office responded and found her body inside a home.

No details were released about how she died or whether a suspect had been identified.