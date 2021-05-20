Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 6:32 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. Masterson's attorney Thomas Mesereau repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand during a hearing on Thursday, May 20, 2021, to determine whether Masterson should stand trial on three counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File) Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, prosecutors are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Masterson should stand trial for the rapes of three women. (Lucy Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP, File) Lucy Nicholson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, prosecutors are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Masterson should stand trial for the rapes of three women. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File) Wade Payne/Wade Payne/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson's house on the night she said he raped her.
“You went over to Danny Masterson’s house knowing full well you would be taking your clothes off, right?” Thomas Mesereau asked.