Woman sentenced for buying bullets used in killings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for buying the bullets used in a shooting that left two dead and led to another killing one day later.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nyadia Burden, of Springfield, was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Burden wasn't present during a Nov. 1, 2018, shooting in which Josh Hampton and Steven Marler were killed and two others were wounded. But she was spotted on surveillance video one day earlier purchasing the bullets that were used with the alleged gunman, Luis Perez.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against Perez, alleging he wanted revenge after he was kicked out of a home. He couldn’t buy the ammunition himself because he was in the country illegally and didn’t have proper identification.

Police say the violence continued the next day when Perez killed an accomplice. Another alleged accomplice, Aaron Anderson, is awaiting trial.