Woman sentenced to prison in 2019 infant's death at day care

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to prison in the death of an infant nearly three years ago at at unlicensed day care in suburban Philadelphia.

Lauren Landgrebe, 50, of Upper Southampton had pleaded guilty in Bucks County to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in the August 2019 death of 11-month-old Victoria Watson. Prosecutors said she left the child strapped in a car seat on her dining room table and returned to find her unresponsive. An autopsy later concluded that the child wasn’t properly secured in the car seat and had been strangled by its chest harness.