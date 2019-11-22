Woman severely injured in deer attack in southern Nebraska

GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska wildlife officials say a woman was attacked and severely injured by a deer in south-central Nebraska this week.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says in a news release Friday that the woman was doing chores alone outside in an area near Guide Rock when she was attacked. She was discovered some time later and taken to a hospital about 130 miles away in Lincoln. Her name and medical condition were not released Friday.

The commission says a conservation officer later shot and killed the mule deer buck suspected in the attack. He said the animal showed no fear of him. The deer tested negative for rabies.

Officials say deer attacks on humans occur for a variety of reasons, including bucks becoming more aggressive during rutting season.