Woman tosses Molotov cocktail into Fla. USCIS office

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman tossed a lit Molotov cocktail into the lobby of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Oakland Park, Florida. But no major injuries were reported.

That's according to a report of the incident sent to administration officials and viewed by The Associated Press. The woman walked into the office Friday afternoon and hurled a bottle filled with gasoline and a lit fuse. But the fuse disconnected and didn't ignite, according to the report.

Security officers handcuffed her, and she was taken into custody. The report did not list her name.

No one was injured, though one person reported feeling ill from the smell of gasoline.

Citizenship and Immigration Services handles legal immigration, and is run by Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli, who has presided over major recent changes.