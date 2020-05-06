Woman who firefighters could not rescue died in house fire

HANSON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman died in a house fire that three other people escaped, according to state fire investigators.

Margaret O’Toole-Driscoll, 58, was one of four people who lived in the log cabin home in Hanson that caught fire Monday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials did not identify the three others who escaped but said O’Toole-Driscoll was the mother of two students at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School. She was also an instructional support assistant for the district.

“On behalf of the entire Whitman-Hanson School District, we offer our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the family and their loved ones during this difficult time,” District Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak said in a statement.

Firefighters attempted to rescue O’Toole-Driscoll but were driven back by high heat and smoke.

Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson said the house is now uninhabitable because of extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates there was no foul play.