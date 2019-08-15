Woman who sued Indiana Guard leader criticizes retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman says she's upset that the Indiana National Guard's leader was allowed to retire just days after she filed a lawsuit accusing him retaliating against her for reporting his alleged affair with a subordinate.

Adjutant General Courtney Carr submitted his resignation to Gov. Eric Holcomb on Saturday. That followed the lawsuit filed by Shari McLaughlin on Aug. 1 against Carr.

McLaughlin tells WRTV that Carr's retirement is not even a "slap on the wrist." McLaughlin says she lost her career over false accusations and intimidation from Carr that forced her from contractor jobs with the National Guard in 2017 and 2018.

The governor's office declined to respond to McLaughlin's remarks. Deputy Attorney General Benjamin Ellis is representing Carr and declined to comment on the allegations.

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html