MONROE — A toy manufacturing business known for its child-friendly wooden kitchen sets and dollhouses will be setting up shop in Monroe.

Milton and Goose, which contracts with a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be relocating its production to more than 9,000 square feet of space of the 21,000-square-foot multi-tenant building at 580 Pepper St.

The company, which sells its toys online and in stores, will occupy the high bay warehouse section of the structure in space formerly used, in part, as a wholesale beauty salon warehouse.

"We are thrilled to be moving our operation to Connecticut and are particularly grateful to the town of Monroe for helping us establish this facility,” Shari Raymond, Milton and Goose president, said. “We look forward to bringing jobs and heirloom-quality toys to the area.”

According to Realtor Bruce Wettenstein, Partner with Vidal/Wettenstein, the company intends to set up a production line to fabricate the wooden toys.

The Town of Monroe had originally zoned the portion of the building as warehouse, Wettenstein said, but had issued a variance to allow manufacturing.

“The fact that new jobs will be coming from out of state helped the process,” says Wettenstein, who negotiated the lease, terms of which were not released.

Milton and Goose was founded in 2017, according to the company’s website, to “provide children and their parents with nontoxic and heirloom-quality toys to last generations.”

The site states that Raymond was “hunting for a play kitchen for her children and couldn’t find anything that met three reasonable requirements: made in the USA, high-quality wood and a chic, modern design, so she set out to create her own.”

She then founded the company and partners with small workshops across the United States to produce children’s toys and furniture, most of which are handcrafted.

“We’re proud to work with artisans and support small businesses throughout our supply chain,” Raymond states on the website.

