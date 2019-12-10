Work begins on new railyard to store trains during storms

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NJ Transit and Amtrak have started working on a new railyard in New Jersey to provide a safe place to store trains along the Northeast Corridor during severe weather.

The expansion of County Yard and the Delco Lead Storage and Inspection Facility Project along the New Brunswick and North Brunswick border will provide storage capacity for 444 vehicles.

The project comes after Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012 flooded the Hoboken Yard and Terminal and the Meadows Maintenance Complex, damaging equipment.

“A key goal of this effort is developing a permanent safe haven to store our rail vehicles and equipment where they can be both safer and more readily deployed," Edward Fang, senior program manager at NJ Transit, told the Courier News of Bridgewater.

The project also includes an inspection facility for light maintenance of cars and equipment and the aid the inspection of trains prior to their return to service following severe weather.