SHELTON - The Shelton Trails Committee is seeking volunteers for a work party Saturday on Oak Valley Trail.

Oak Valley Trail was recently rerouted and there is one spot that tends to be soggy much of the year. A few stepping stones are in place, but volunteers are needed to complete the work, said committee member Val Gossett.

Those planning to volunteer should meet at 9 a.m. under the powerlines on Oak Valley Road (past Eklund Garden, where the road turns sharply to the left).

People are asked to wear appropriate footwear and bring sturdy work gloves. Committee members will provide tools.

Work parties generally last a couple hours, and these hours can count towards community service hours.

If the weather is poor, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com