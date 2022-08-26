Work permits are a lifeline for Gaza, and a lever for Israel FARES AKRAM and SAM McNEIL, Associated Press Aug. 26, 2022 Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 2:31 a.m.
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Ibrahim Slaieh can point to three great moments of joy in his life in the Gaza Strip: his graduation from university, his wedding, and the day last year when he got a six-month permit to work inside Israel.
The permit — a little piece of paper, wrapped in protective plastic — allows the 44-year-old to work at a grocery store in southern Israel, making 10 times what he could in Gaza. It means a better education for his six children, bigger family meals and treats like pastries, fruit yogurt and chocolate milk.
