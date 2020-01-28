Worker dies on job at northeastern Indiana tire plant

WOODBURN, Ind. (AP) — A worker died in an industrial accident early Tuesday at the B.F. Goodrich tire plant near Fort Wayne, authorities said.

Sean Redden, 48, of Fort Wayne died from multiple crush injuries due to an industrial press accident, the Allen County Coroner's Office said.

Redden died during a maintenance procedure, said Eric Bruner, a spokesman for parent company Michelin North America.

“We are in the beginning phase of an investigation of the factors that led to this tragic event, but our primary focus at this time is on the employee's family and other people who work at the site," Bruner said.