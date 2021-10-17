Workers near Zion homeless amid housing crunch, tourism bump K. SOPHIE WILL, The Spectrum Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 8:02 a.m.
VIRGIN , Utah (AP) — A hot wind whipped across the red sand just outside of Zion National Park where a woman and her dogs live in a 1970s camper because she can’t find housing in Springdale, where she works.
After four years of working at Springdale’s Bit and Spur restaurant, 28-year-old Ashley Gathman can not find any affordable housing in the small gateway town, the Spectrum newspaper reported.