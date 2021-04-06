Workers remove more wreckage from deadly Taiwan train crash

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Workers removed more train wreckage from Taiwan's deadliest railway disaster in decades before an initial report on the investigation into the crash is expected later Tuesday.

The third remaining train car has been removed, and the workers are now tackling the removal of the last two cars of the train, which sustained the most damage when the train hit a truck on its tracks last Friday. The damage is extensive enough that workers may need to cut the remaining cars into sections before they can be removed.