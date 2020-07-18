World War II monument in Worcester relocated

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) —

A World War II monument in Worcester has been placed in a new and hopefully safer spot.

The city this week relocated the Billings Square World War II monument as part of a rebuilding of the rotary at Grafton and Hamilton streets, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

The memorial was placed in the center of the rotary as part of a Massachusetts Department of Transportation project to improve the intersection and traffic safety in the Grafton Hill area of the city.

The monument honors those who served in World War II. The square is named after Army Pvt. Henry W. Billings, a mechanic who died in World War I and is buried in France.

The memorial was knocked off its base and cracked into a few large pieces when it was hit by a Jeep in 2017. Eight months later, after it had been repaired, the monument was hit again and moved partially off its base. It has been again repaired and moved to its new location in the rotary.

The intersection of Hamilton and Grafton streets has long been a traffic bottleneck with cars funneling from several directions.