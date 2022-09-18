Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2022 Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 5:27 p.m.
LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen's state funeral — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. in memory of the only monarch most have ever known. At Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, the constant stream of mourners paused for 60 seconds as people observed the minute of reflection in deep silence.
Written By
MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA