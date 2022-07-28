Wounded Knee artifacts highlight slow pace of repatriations PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press July 28, 2022 Updated: July 28, 2022 1:36 a.m.
BARRE, Mass. (AP) — One by one, items purportedly taken from Native Americans massacred at Wounded Knee Creek emerged from the dark, cluttered display cases where they’ve sat for more than a century in a museum in rural Massachusetts.
Moccasins, necklaces, clothing, ceremonial pipes, tools and other objects were carefully laid out on white backgrounds as a photographer dutifully snapped pictures under bright studio lights.
