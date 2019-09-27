Wreck that drowned 3 in Mississippi River ruled accidental

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) — A vehicle accident that led to three drownings in the Mississippi Delta has been ruled accidental.

Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp tells WREG-TV that all three people who died appear to have drowned.

Symphony Wilson drove an SUV into the Mississippi River on Sept. 7 after dropping a relative off at work at the Fitz Casino in Robinsonville. Hamp says Wilson lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the Mississippi River. The casino is on the river side of the levee, close to the water.

The 29-year-old Wilson drowned, as did 5-year-old Brenilah Moore and 2-year-old Cortez Moore.

Bodies of Wilson and Brenilah Moore were found inside the SUV, while a helicopter spotted Cortez Moore's body floating more than 20 miles (32 kilometers) downriver. Wilson wasn't the children's mother.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/